Samsung announces chocolate mint mouse and keyboard set

The devices are wireless and have a predominant mint color and, along their length, some splashes in brown, representing chocolate. The pair was titled Wireless Keyboard Mouse Mint Choco . The wireless mouse 2.4GHz weighing 49 grams, and the 2.4GHz keyboard, weighing 462 grams, are powered by AA and AAA batteries . It is noteworthy that the mouse comes with an optical sensor and offers 800/1200/1600 DPI .

Enthusiasts of vibrant colors, chocoholics or eager for novelties in unusual devices can be happy with Samsung’s new release. The South Korean brand announced a new mint-chocolate mouse and keyboard set.

In terms of hardware, there are no innovations, as this type of model was already launched in 2019 by the brand. In fact, the big news is the vibrant and differentiated color of the devices. And unfortunately, so far, this release will be restricted to official stores in Korea only, with no expectation for other countries.

- Advertisement -

Interested parties can order it from Samsung’s website and pair it with PC, Galaxy Book laptop or Samsung DeX setup. However, so far, there is still no release date and no estimate of the price for these news.

And you, what did you think of the news? Do you have a mouse and keyboard set in that color or do you already have a similar device with vibrant colors? Share your preferences below!