Samsung and Starbucks launch a new family of Galaxy accessories

By Abraham
Samsung has been associatedor with starbucks in South Korea to launch a new line of covers for phones and headphones.

Made with an “ecological material”, the covers are for Galaxy S22, S22 Plus and S22 Ultra models and reflect the art style of Starbucks, as they are inspired by the company’s brand.

Some items will be for specific phone models as they take into account your hardware.

The Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus They will share two covers inspired by the aprons worn by baristas. One will have a simple Starbucks logo, while the other will have a slogan that reads “Count stars on your Galaxy.”

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra You will have two covers with additional holes for the phone’s camera lenses. Both have a back strap: one will be a caricature of the company logo while the other has a fake receipt.

Xiaomi Mi MIX Fold vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, folding duel: this is how Xiaomi’s bet is against Samsung’s

In addition to phone cases, Samsung and Starbucks have designed two cases for the Galaxy Buds 2. The first is a fairly plain looking green sleeve with the Starbucks logo printed on the lid. The second sleeve looks like a cup of coffee.

The line launches on June 28, but it is unknown if the collaboration will go on sale outside of South Korea.

