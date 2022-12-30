Samsung and Qualcomm, getting closer: is a special SoC coming for the S23?

- Advertisement -

A few hours after the official presentation of Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, the new top-of-the-range SoC in the Android world for 2023.

Some interesting details continue to emerge that seem to confirm the existence of two versions of the same chip in line with what is highlighted by the rumors of the past few weeks.

To give us the first confirmations in this regard there is a new tweet published by Qualcomm and also shared by the official account of Samsung Mobile in which the US chipmaker announces the partnership with the South Korean house for the eSports program Snapdragon Pro Series stating that there is no better combination than the one between the Snapdragon Elite Gaming platform and the next top of the range from Samsung, or the still unannounced Galaxy S23.

The close collaboration between the two companies could also lead to the adoption of one special variant of Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 dedicated exclusively to the next S23, according to what is learned from various indiscretions. This eventuality had been discussed in the past and in support of this scenario there is also the fact that the chip spotted in the Galaxy S23 benchmarks has a higher frequency than that indicated in the Qualcomm tables. Let’s talk about 3.36 GHz for the core based on Cortex-X3 architecture, against the 3.2 GHz indicated by the chipmaker on its official data.

So we’re already starting to talk about one Enhanced Snapdragon 8 Gen 2which according to what was also reported by Ice Universe could be identified by the acronym SM8550-AC while the standard version is the SM8550-AB. It is not the first time that Qualcomm has brought chips differentiated by acronyms to the market AB And B.C; those with long memories will remember that also Snapdragon 801 had been marketed in these two variants, with one having higher frequencies than the other, or that the first ASUS Rog Phone was equipped with an exclusive Snapdragon 845, with a CPU frequency capable of reaching 2.9 GHz, against the classic 2.8 GHz.

It remains to understand what will be the differences between the two versions of Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and if these will only concern the peak speed of the CPU or if they will also touch other aspects. Recall that at the moment there is still an open question regarding the cores adopted in the 2.8 GHz high-performance cluster.

The latest rumors spoke of a configuration with 4 Cortex-A715 cores, while it seems that the final version of Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 adopts the old setup based on 2 A715 and 2 A710; Is it possible that the most performing variant is the one we will find on the next Galaxy S23? At the moment there are still some details missing to complete the picture, but all the information necessary to better understand the situation should soon be revealed.