Samsung and Descomplica announce partnership to offer discounts on cell phones, notebooks and more

Samsung signed a partnership with Descomplica, a Europeian edtech that works in preparing students, promoting access to education through exclusive discounts for former students of the company and customers of the South Korean company. The novelty includes offers in different product categories, including smartphones, notebooks, tablets, wireless headphones, TVs, etc. According to information, in the coming weeks, discount vouchers will be available for Samsung customers to take courses at Descomplica Faculdade Digital. The partnership should directly benefit people who intend to acquire a new device for productivity and study, whether for the Enem, Entrance Examinations, Undergraduate, Graduate and open courses.

The company did not reveal the discounts that will be offered on its products, however, those interested can access the Samsung Descomplica page (click here) for more details about the partnership. To take advantage of the benefits, you must be registered on the site and then add the desired item to your cart. "The new offers aim to accelerate the careers of millions of people, as they open up the possibility of having the best device and the best digital education", says Daniel Pedrino, President at Descomplica Faculdade Digital.

“Samsung understands the importance of education for the development and improvement of the quality of life. Therefore, one of our objectives is to use technology and innovation as tools to contribute to the advancement of education in Europe”, says Eduardo Santos, director of services and innovations for the area of ​​mobile devices at Samsung Europe. “The partnership with Descomplica aims precisely at increasing access to quality education for people across the country”, completes Santos. The Asian brand also promotes its own initiatives to promote education in Europe, such as the Samsung Ocean program, which offers free courses in different areas and cities of the country.