Samsung and Apple are the favorite brands when considering buying a foldable cell phone in the US

IDC predicts that the sale of folding cell phones should grow in the coming years and now Counterpoint Research has conducted a survey with US consumers to find out what their preference is for purchasing a cell phone with a folding screen. In 2022, the folding market in the United States counted 4.7 million cell phones with this technology, the majority of Samsung models, which is the current leader in the sector and is the preferred brand by 46% of users when purchasing a new smartphone with flexible screen.

In second place comes Apple, with the preference of 39% of users even though they have never launched a device with this technology, while Motorola is in third place with 6%. - Advertisement - This statistic changes radically among users who already own a Samsung cell phone, as in this case 92% of them prefer the South Korean when buying a cell phone with a folding screen. This move was explained by Jeff Fieldhack, Research Director at Counterpoint North America as follows: A large portion of Galaxy foldable users were originally Galaxy Note users, but foldables have not completely replaced the demand for the Note series, as some Note users have switched to the Galaxy S series. Applications that alert seconds before any seismic movement We can understand that Fieldhack refers to the Galaxy S23 Ultra, which features an integrated S Pen like the Galaxy Note series, but the idea of ​​remaining in the Samsung ecosystem is still a strong motivation for many users of the brand, which explains the trend evidenced in the search.

Among the models, users’ favorite is the flip type like Galaxy Z Flip 4, which is also the choice of more than half of male users and 47% of female users. Despite everything, monthly income is still the biggest obstacle to buying a foldable, as these devices are still expensive compared to the classic ones. Only 41% of those earning US$ 10,000 a month are willing to purchase a cell phone of this type, a percentage that drops significantly in lower income brackets.

- Advertisement - Counterpoint Research predicts that the market for foldable phones is expected to reach 22.7 million units in 2023, which means that the share of these devices is expected to increase from 1.1% of global shipments in 2022.

know more