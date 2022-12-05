Samsung aims high despite the crisis: 2023 growing thanks to folding and S23

- Advertisement -

Samsung has set itself the goal of shipping in 2023 270 million smartphones, a number on the rise compared to what was forecast for 2022 despite the difficulties highlighted by the latest quarterly report. However, we are far from the 317.5 million smartphones shipped in 2017, but the company is convinced that a strong boost will be given by folding devices of which Samsung itself is currently the undisputed leader.

270 million smartphones shipped in 2023, therefore, against 260 million in 2022. And these would be forecast data prudent, that is, estimated taking into account the great economic and socio-political difficulties that are affecting the whole world. So the focus should shift to foldable smartphones, device category that guarantees greater profitability: as reported by Naver, foldables are expected to grow at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of80% between now and 2024.

This does not mean that mid-range smartphones will suffer a downsizing in business plans: their production should not be subject to change in absolute terms (210 million Galaxy A smartphones are expected to ship), at the same time, however, the production of the folding top range will increase so that these have more weight in the Samsung offer on the market. And with the leaflets there will also be there Galaxy S series which especially with the Ultra model will allow to increase profitability.

And speaking of top-of-the-range Galaxy, what appears to be a South Korean telephone operator KT poster. Beyond the rendering of the Galaxy S23 and S23 + models that we could define as “dancers” – the telco may have relied on unofficial images for the moment – what is most interesting is the caption: we are talking about pre-orderswhich should leave at home on December 23 and end on January 5th. So is the Galaxy S23 series ahead of its usual timelines?

(updated October 31, 2022, 1:00 pm)