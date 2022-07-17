Samsung advances in the development of DDR6 memory and promises up to 17 GHz frequency

- Advertisement -

We are still at an early stage of implementation and adoption of DDR5 RAM, but we already know that Samsung has started the development of its successor, DDR6 RAM, and has left us with some hints of what we can expect from this new generation. The truth is that it is impressive, since we are talking about a type of memory that It can reach 17 GHz.

To better understand these numbers, we are going to give this information a bit of context. The most used DDR4 RAM today in the gaming world is among the 3,200 MHz and 3,600 MHz, two values ​​that offer the best price-performance ratio. In the case of DDR4 memory, we saw a fairly modest debut with values ​​ranging from 4,800 MHz to 5,600 MHz, but we are already seeing kits that They reach 6,600 MHz.

The difference between DDR4 and DDR5 memory kits is considerable, but the increase in frequencies that DDR6 memory will allow promises to be even more impressive, since we are talking about 17,000 MHz, that is, almost six times more than the optimal value of DDR4 memory. Obviously, to be able to use this type of memory we will need a new motherboard, as happened with DDR5.

According to Samsung’s Vice President of Testing and System Packaging (TSP), DDR6 RAM is in an early stage of development, and will use MSAP technology, which is already being used by some of its biggest rivals, such as Micron and SK. Hynix, in DDR5 memory kits. MSAP stands for «Modified Semi-Additive Process«, and in essence what it allows is to create memory modules with finer circuits. To achieve this, circuit patterns are covered in empty spaces that were left unused.

In theory, MSAP technology allows improve connections and increase transfer speedsalthough it will not be transferred as is to DDR6 memory, but will be used in an improved way to adapt it to the greater number of layers that will be used in this new memory standard.

For comparison purposes, with DDR4 memory we can reach speeds of 5.333MHz thanks to overclocking, a figure that goes up to 8,500MHz with DDR5 and that it would reach the 17,000MHz with DDR6 memory, as we have said before. Samsung is convinced that the design will be finished in 2024, but the launch of the first kits will not take place until 2025.

