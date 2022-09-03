Samsung admits leaking customer data after hacking attack

According to the Korean manufacturer, the criminals were unable to access important information, such as the credit card or social security number (document equivalent to the CPF in Europe).

In late July 2022, an unauthorized person gained access to some information from some Samsung systems in the US. Around August 4th, we confirmed through our ongoing investigation that certain customers’ personal information was affected.

In an email sent to all of its consumers in the United States, Samsung confirmed that cybercriminals had access to its internal systems at the end of July this year. Therefore, some personal data of your s were leaked.

Samsung’s email also forwards its customers to the company’s security center homepage. On the website, the consumer can obtain important information, including the contact of the main credit agencies in the USA.

We’ve taken steps to protect affected systems, hired a leading external cybersecurity firm, and are working to ensure law enforcement. We want to assure our customers that the breach did not leak CPF numbers or credit and debit card numbers […] but in some cases it may have affected information such as name, contact and demographic information (date of birth) in addition to product registration data. The information affected for each customer may vary.

For now, Samsung has not disclosed whether there is any group of hackers behind the problem, but the company points out that only US customers had their information leaked.

It is worth remembering that the company was also the target of hackers in March of this year.