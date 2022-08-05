Samsung adds Amazon Luna to its centralized gaming platform

Samsung extends its leisure and entertainment offerings in smart TVs and monitors with the arrival of ’s cloud game streaming service, called Amazon Luna, to Samsung Hub, its gaming .

Unveiled at CES 2022 earlier this year, Samsung Gaming Hub became a reality earlier this summer globally on 2022 TVs and monitors under Tizen as a centralized gaming discovery site, allowing users to discover and access games. from a variety of companies.



New way to access Amazon Luna

With this movement, it adds more than 250 game titles, which including the games from the rest of the services integrated into the platform, that is, Xbox, NVIDIA GeForce NOW, Google Stadia and Utomik, users will have more than 1,000 titles at their fingertips. games to discover and enjoy.

The more than 250 Amazon Luna game titles will be available to those who have Samsung 2022 smart TVs or M-series smart monitors, as we already indicated, yes, as long as they are in the United States, which is the only market in which Amazon Luna is officially present, although at the time it can be in other markets, it is possible that Samsung can also facilitate its access to them.

According to the company:

Starting today, Luna users can also link their profiles to the Samsung Gaming Hub and continue gaming on Samsung 2022 TV models. Using Samsung Gaming Hub’s controller handover technology, gamers can choose to play their Amazon titles. Luna with a Luna controller or with any other compatible Bluetooth controller

One of the advantages of Samsung Gaming Hub is the possibility of making use of any Bluetooth controller linked to the television or monitor without the need to purchase any specific one. If no game controller is available, users can alternatively use their own mobile phones.

Amazon Luna users count from its official launch, held in March of this year, of the Prime Gaming Channel, where subscribers will have access to a rotating list of games each time.

If their budgets allow, they can also subscribe to the retro channel to access classic games, although they also have other channels to subscribe to, such as Jackbox and Ubisoft.

More information: Samsung