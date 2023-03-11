5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
HomeTech NewsSAM, Samsung's digital influencer, gets its own blog on the brand's website

SAM, Samsung’s digital influencer, gets its own blog on the brand’s website

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
SAM, Samsung's digital influencer, gets its own blog on the brand's website
1678487423 sam samsungs digital influencer gets its own blog on the.jpeg
- Advertisement -

A samsung announced this Friday (10) that its specialist and virtual influencer, SAM, won a blog on the company’s website. The character is already popular on social networks and in the metaverse, and now she has gained another channel of communication with fans of the brand.

According to the company, in this new channel, visitors will be able to learn everything about the digital influencer and her passion for innovation, Samsung products, games, in addition to the concern for the environment, which the brand has been highlighting lately.


On the page, visitors will also be able to know a little about its origin before becoming an influencer, highlighting some key moments in her career, such as when she traveled to San Francisco to accompany the launch of the Galaxy S23 line.

- Advertisement -

As an expert in technology, SAM will also produce tutorials on how to make the most of Samsung’s product connectivity, with the aim of facilitating users’ routines and making their lives more practical.

Also according to the South Korean company, another commitment assumed by SAM is to attract the attention of generation Z with the publication of video content, disseminating cultural and lifestyle tips for this audience.

In them, SAM will have fun while teaching how to make the most of not only the resources of mobile devices, but also of home appliances, televisions and gaming monitors. It is possible to access the SAM blog in this link.

How about you, did you like this news? Tell us in the comments down below!

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Apple

Galaxy S24 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, iPhone 14 gets new color and more | TC duty

It's time to stay well-informed about everything that happened in the last few days...
Microsoft

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum gets trailer focused on the game’s story

Update (03/10/2023) - by DT The Lord of the Rings: Gollum had another trailer released...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.