SAM, Samsung’s digital influencer, gets its own blog on the brand’s website

A samsung announced this Friday (10) that its specialist and virtual influencer, SAM, won a blog on the company’s website. The character is already popular on social networks and in the metaverse, and now she has gained another channel of communication with fans of the brand. According to the company, in this new channel, visitors will be able to learn everything about the digital influencer and her passion for innovation, Samsung products, games, in addition to the concern for the environment, which the brand has been highlighting lately.





On the page, visitors will also be able to know a little about its origin before becoming an influencer, highlighting some key moments in her career, such as when she traveled to San Francisco to accompany the launch of the Galaxy S23 line. - Advertisement - As an expert in technology, SAM will also produce tutorials on how to make the most of Samsung’s product connectivity, with the aim of facilitating users’ routines and making their lives more practical.