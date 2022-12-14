Sam Bankman-Fried lacks the protection of systemic risk

You can’t blame Sam Bankman-Fried for looking at the financial scandals of the past with envy. The former FTX boss was arrested Monday in the Bahamas at the request of the US attorney’s office. That hasn’t happened to many finance executives in recent years. The question of blame aside, the decentralized nature of the product SBF was promoting, crypto, may have played a role.

The financial world is the scene of numerous scandals and failures: the case of the Libor; Jon Corzine, a former governor of New Jersey and a Goldman Sachs chief, led MF Global to bankruptcy in 2011, according to Congress. And executives at Lehman Brothers, Bear Stearns and the Countrywide Financial mortgage bank found themselves tainted.

No senior manager ended up facing criminal charges, not even in handcuffs, although several traders from Libor they went to jail. The FBI investigated Angelo Mozilo, CEO of Countrywide Financial, who also accepted a civil fraud settlement with the SEC, though without admitting or denying his responsibility. Anton Valukas, who wrote the bankruptcy court report on the Lehman bankruptcy, determined that there could be a strong case against former boss Dick Fuld and some executives. But it didn’t get anywhere either.

Part of the point is that ineptitude and arrogance by themselves are not against the law. Besides, large and complex institutions can make it more difficult to track down precisely who did and said something illegal, even in a relatively forensic investigation like Valukas’s.

Crypto houses are usually relatively small: FTX had 300 employees. That should make it easier for prosecutors to blame individuals. On the contrary, when they are larger and integrated companies, many people, even hundreds, can be guilty. Sometimes, as in the 2008 crisis, the system is also to blame. Whether prosecutors choose the right targets or succeed in court is another matter. But recent history shows that running a systemic risk financial institution increases your chances of avoiding jail time.