Sam Altman’s million-dollar bet for eternal youth

In a world obsessed with youth and beauty, it’s not surprising that the quest for eternal youth has become a million-dollar business. Start-ups, billionaires, and governments are investing heavily in the research and development of rejuvenation therapies.

Sam Altman, the famed Silicon Valley investor and entrepreneur, has invested $180 million in Retro Biosciences, a company seeking to develop rejuvenation therapies. Despite the large amount of money invested, Altman’s involvement in Retro has been kept secret to prevent his name from being an obstacle to the company’s success.

Research in the area of ​​eternal youth faces several challenges. Chief among them is the risk of generating public resentment if therapies are only available to the wealthy. On the other hand, the science behind rejuvenation therapy is not yet fully defined and there is a possibility of unwanted side effects.

The promise of rejuvenation therapies is great. If human aging can be delayed, it could reduce the incidence of many serious diseases, such as cancer and heart disease. There is also the possibility of prolonging the useful life of many organs and tissues in the human body, allowing people to maintain their health and vitality for longer, something that humans have been seeking for centuries.

Although Retro Biosciences has a million-dollar investment, it is not the only company seeking to develop rejuvenation therapies. Altos Labs, an organization created by anonymous investors, announced that it would invest $3 billion in research and development of rejuvenation therapies. In addition, there are other startups on the market, such as NewLimit, founded by cryptocurrency billionaire Brian Armstrong.

Despite the challenges and competition in the market, research on eternal youth continues to advance, and in this extensive article from MIT they comment on more details that make us think that we are closer to something that only appears in science fiction books. .