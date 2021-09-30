Sales of the Samsung Galaxy S22 will far exceed its predecessor. How?

It is an open secret that the next generation Samsung Galaxy S22 will be presented in January 2022. It is expected that in the coming months the Korean manufacturer will start sending press invitations for its next Unpacked.

And the truth is that little by little we are learning more details about the next members of the S family of the Korean manufacturer. We know what the design of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will be like, and now we know what the company’s plans are. And we already anticipate that the firm aims high.

More than anything because Samsung expects its Galaxy S22 line to be much more successful than its predecessor. It should be remembered that the Galaxy S21 did not sell as expected. As reported by SamMobile, to date about 20 million units have been sold. And Samsung’s plan is to significantly increase the sales of its next flagships.

Samsung wants to focus sales on the conventional model

enlarge photo Samsung Galaxy S21 Samsung

In this way, Samsung has foreseen a notable increase in sales, reaching the 30 million units sold. Of course, the goal of the firm is that the Samsung Galaxy S22 is the main focus of sales.

In this way, Samsung estimates that 60% of shipments will correspond to the Galaxy S22, while shipments of the Samsung Galaxy S22 + and Galaxy S22 Ultra would be 20% for each of the terminals.

The reason why Samsung believes that the Galaxy S22 series will outsell its predecessor has to do with all the new features that these new models will include. In addition, remember that this model could have more restrained features, which would translate into a price drop compared to previous editions.

A remarkable detail has to do with the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. This terminal, which is the successor to the Galaxy Note family by incorporating the S Pen, is not a great success in sales. And the company believes that things will not change with the next model that they will present in January 2022.

In addition, there is another compelling reason that can push the sales of Samsung’s Galaxy S22 series. And it has a lot to do with the presentation of the new Apple phones. The truth is that the iPhone 13 have not been the expected booster, but rather a review of the iPhone 12 with some improvements in the processor and the screen. And many undecided customers might end up opting for one of Samsung’s new phones.

In any case, and regardless of the company’s forecast, we will have to wait for the official presentation of the Samsung Galaxy S22 to see how it will work in sales.

>