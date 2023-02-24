Sales figures for Hogwarts Legacy, the game based on the Harry Potter universe

The figures for one of the games of the year have already been released. Hogwarts Legacy, the action role-playing game based on the Harry Potter universe, has surpassed 12 million copies worldwide in just two weeks (Cyberpunk 2077 sold 13 million in three weeks).

Let’s see what are the reasons behind its success and what we can expect from the game in the future.

The success of Hogwarts Legacy is due in large part to your pre-existing fan base. The Harry Potter saga has been a worldwide phenomenon for more than two decades, leading a large number of fans to welcome the game with open arms. The fact that Hogwarts Legacy offers a whole new experience in this beloved universe has been a huge plus for the game.

On the other hand, the team behind Hogwarts Legacy is of high quality. The game was developed by Avalanche Software and published by WB Games , both renowned companies in the video game industry. This has led to great expectations from players, as they know they are in good hands.

Another factor that has contributed to the success of Hogwarts Legacy is its sheer amount of detail. The game offers an expansive and detailed world, allowing players to explore Hogwarts castle, attend classes, interact with iconic characters, and much more. The game allows the player to customize his character which makes him feel even more immersive, and some of his characters have gone viral on social media.

As for the future of Hogwarts Legacy, we can expect great things. The game will be released on multiple platforms, which means it will be available to a wide audience, so those 12 million will multiply before long.