Salcomp launches Lity, its new brand of headphones and mobile phone accessories for retail in Brazil

Salcomp, a popular manufacturer of battery chargers for electronic devices, announced on Monday (10) that it is expanding its retail operations under the brand Lity, its new bet for the market of headphones and other cell phone accessories aimed at the final consumer. Europe is the first country to welcome Salcomp’s new product brand. The manufacturer claims that its portfolio will house headphones (wireless and wired) and headphones with noise cancellation and other technologies at affordable prices, so that consumers have access to premium experiences without breaking the bank.

Among the first devices launched by the brand in Europe, the highlight is the OWI HBA-100, a wireless headphone with adaptive noise cancellation (ANC) and BS+ technology, which guarantees excellent bass performance. Autonomy is up to 8 hours, but it is also possible to use the wired accessory through its P2 port.

For those looking for more compact products, but without sacrificing audio quality, Lity offers headphones true wireless (TWS). The OWI TWO-100 and OWI TWO-200, for example, offer Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, the latest version of wireless technology that ensures lower latency and low-power modes. The OWI TWA-200, also with wireless design, stands out for offering adaptive noise cancellation (ANC) to minimize distractions in an intelligent way, and together with its advanced technology, it guarantees up to 7 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Audiophiles who can’t do without the convenience of always staying away from the socket will be interested in the line of wired headphones, which will be available in several color options. The EPH-100, EPH-200 and EPH-300 are the series’ debut models with lossless audio, ergonomic design and much more.

Salcomp is in constant motion, which is why we decided to bring all the knowledge we acquired in these 50 years of manufacturing components to the B2C market. With Lity, we bring what is most modern, in order to provide democracy to the consumer who can acquire a high quality product at an affordable cost. Paulo Luisada Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Lity

Lity will also offer chargers and cables for data transfer – products that made the company world famous – with the “Chrono” line. The brand highlights its technologies that guarantee durability and more efficient charging for different products with Micro USB, USB-C and Lightning connectivity.