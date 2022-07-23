Saints Row, Two Point Campus, Thymesia: New PC Games Coming August 2022

The reboot of “Saints Row” will start in . “Two Point ” and the soulslike “Thymesia” are also released.

August comes with all sorts of titles worth playing: players can look forward to the reboot of the “Saints Row games”, the management simulation “Two Point Campus” and the souls-like “Thymesia”.



picture 1 from 11

The game highlights in August 2022 (11 images)

coming.jpg">

The RPG adventure Camp Canyonwood will be published on 08/04/2022.



Two Point Campus

After players were allowed to build, expand and manage their own hospital in Two Point Hospital (2018), things will start on August 9th, 2022 Two Point Campus now about running his own university. For this purpose, some university buildings must first be built and furnished, and a university campus must be planned and equipped with all sorts of details. The entire campus can be individually designed, which, thanks to the simple user interface, can be done quickly without a long tutorial.

If you have problems playing the video, please enable JavaScript

Trailer for Two Point Campus

Broadcasting fees for Internet use will come in Austria in 2024 (Source: Two Point Campus)



While the outside of the university is about giving the students some relaxation and distraction, the inside is educationally valuable. What is taught is entirely up to the player, with courses typically Two-Point wacky and absurd. There is, among other things, a knight’s school, a gastronomy course that requires drooling, and also a faculty for magic that teaches students meaningless magic spells. But not only the students want to be taken care of: It is also important to look for qualified staff, because from the caretaker to the professor everything is needed on the Two Point Campus to be able to guarantee a smooth and yet humorously chaotic process.

Saints Row

With Saints Row, the latest version of the game will be released on August 23, 2022, which is supposed to be a reboot of the entire crazy action shooter series. The Saints Row series has so far spawned four main games and a few spin-offs. Saints Row is set in the fictional city of Santo Ileso, where three gangster gangs rule and fight each other. Los Panteros consists mainly of muscle-bound, sinister figures who attach great importance to big carts and guns, while the anarcho gang Idols likes to hang out in the nightlife and control many clubs in the city. The third group is the private military company Marshall Defense Industries, which ostensibly wants to keep the city safe but is actually also trying to become number one in the city.

If you have problems playing the video, please enable JavaScript

Saints Row trailer

(Source: Saints Row)

“The Last of Us Part 1”: First trailer for the new edition

Players take on the role of the protagonist, The Boss, who creates his own gang, made up largely of frustrated ex-members of the other gangs. The top priority for the boss and his henchmen is to destroy the other gangs and take over the city. The Saints Row games are known for action-packed firefights, wacky characters, and all sorts of oddities. In this respect, the latest part hardly holds any surprises, although some absurdities of the past parts should be dispensed with in favor of a more realistic gameplay.

Thymesia

The action RPG goes on August 9th, 2022 Thymesia at the start. In the role of Corvus, players embark on an arduous journey through the kingdom of Hermes, which is being afflicted by an ominous plague. In the best Dark Souls manner, Corvus has to assert himself against sinister creatures and tough bosses, which he cannot only tackle with conventional swords and axes. During combat, he can transform into an extremely agile raven that defends himself with razor-sharp feathers and effective executions. In Raven Form, Corvus can also use his feathers defensively to parry attacks from opponents.

If you have problems playing the video, please enable JavaScript

Thymesia trailer

(Source: Team17)



In addition, players can access so-called plague abilities fall back on, which are learned by cutting them out of opponents. The plague abilities include area damage spells, knockdowns that paralyze the opponent or ranged attacks and thus allow different styles of play. Thymesia takes place in a dark fantasy setting that is just as grim as the main character’s story. As the main story progresses, Corvus gradually regains his memory, which should shed some light on the matter. Otherwise, the trailer and some gameplay scenes don’t reveal much more about the story of the game so far.

We have summarized these and other new releases in August in the following table:

title genre platform Publication date Camp Canyonwood RPG adventure Windows 04.08. Thymesia Action RPG Windows, PS5, Xbox Series 09.08. Two Point Campus management simulation Windows, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch 09.08. Cult Of The Lamb Action roguelike Windows, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch 08/11 Spider-Man Remastered Action RPG Windows, PS4, PS5 08/12 The Way Of The Hunter adventure shooter Windows, PS5, Xbox Series 08/16 Rollerdrome Action Adventure Windows, PS4, PS5 08/16 Saints Row action shooter Windows, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series 08/23 Midnight Fight Express beat ’em up Windows, PS4, Xbox One, Switch 08/23 Destroy All Humans! 2 Action Adventure Windows, PS5, Xbox Series 08/30 F1 Managers 2022 management simulation Windows, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series 08/30

The following gallery shows the highlights from July 2022:



picture 1 from 16

The game highlights in July 2022 (16 pictures)

F1 22 will be released on 07/01/2022.



The game highlights from the past few months can be browsed through again in the following picture gallery:



picture 1 from 63

The game highlights of the past months (63 pictures)

Wolfenstein: Youngblood | FPS | Windows Nineteen years after the events of the second part, BJ Blazkowicz’s twin daughters fight their way through regime-occupied Paris. Thanks to the co-op mode, both can be controlled by human players, alternatively the AI ​​takes over one of the protagonists.

See also:

The best multiplayer games for PC

The best strategy games for PC

The best adventure games for pc



(sem)

