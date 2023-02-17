Safe trails: Strava will show images with recommended route conditions

Strava is one of the most complete social platforms for athletes that exist and today it is receiving yet another improvement: now the application will show photos of recommended routes so that users can know their current condition, thus avoiding stretches under construction or in bad conditions. bad.

According to Strava, the novelty will be available in all 195 countries where the application can already be used. The images will be obtained through a filter that will eliminate photos with specific people and equipment to preserve the privacy of users.

Photos of the routes will be available to all users, including free ones, and subscribers will be able to collaborate with their own images.

- Advertisement -

Rosana Fortes, Strava’s country manager, commented on the news saying:

Strava keeps bringing more and more improvements to its users. This new functionality will give athletes the opportunity to study the courses they want to trace and see the conditions of the places in advance.

The recommended routes have also received improvements with the function of sharing suggested routes, which will make it easier to combine tours and meetings in groups, as it will also be possible to search among the saved routes with filters. The novelty is available for running, trail running, walking, cycling, mountain biking and seriousl.