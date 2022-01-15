Safe space for women to wait for lifts and charge phones created in Newbridge

A young woman has created a safe space for people to wait for lifts and charge their phones.

Women that feel that they are being threatened or followed can also go into the office in Newbridge.

Niamh Pender came up with the idea to combat violence against women and to offer somewhere safe in the town with heating as well as toilet facilities.

Niamh works with her uncle Cllr Chris Pender in their office at the bottom of Eyre Street across from Apache pizza (W12 PD35).

Both of them are usually in the office and felt it would be a safe place that people could use if they felt in danger or simply needed somewhere warm to wait for a bus.

Niamh told Dublin Live that she was shocked and heartbroken to hear about the death of Offaly schoolteacher, Ashling Murphy.

She said: “The death of Ashling Murphy has sparked anger, upset and heartache.

“I don’t think that there are any safe spaces in our town anyway for women and girls.

“Chris has an office and I’m here most of the time. I think my presence there as well is important because it’s needed.

“If I’m in the town and I feel uncomfortable- there was nowhere to go. You’re not going to go into a shop and ask to sit there because nine times out of ten, they’re going to ask you to buy something.

“We have period products, cereal bars, water, tissues, wipes and lots of different types of chargers if you want to charge your phone.

“We have tea, coffee and internet that anyone can use.

“We want people to know that they can stay for as long as they want. They don’t have to talk to us. They can sit there. They can even ask us to walk them home or meet them and walk them to the office.

“It might be somewhere for people to wait for their parents during the winter months as it gets dark earlier.

“Anyone can come to us. It doesn’t have to be limited. Right now, it’s a scary time to be a woman in Ireland.

“It’s important to have that space. It’s just a place for someone to come and not feel scared.”

Niamh’s uncle is fully on board with the plan and said that locals have welcomed the initiative.

Cllr Pender said: “If somebody is stuck sitting at a bus-stop, they can ring me or ring the office.

“We have everything that anyone would need for a quick stop off.

“There’s almost always one of us in there.

“We got quite a loud reaction. We have had a number of young women messaging and saying it would be really handy after work.”

The former chairperson of Kildare LGBT women should not have to change their plans to stay safe.

He said: “I hate the idea that women have to adjust their behaviour in order to feel safe.

“The reality is this isn’t a problem for women. This is an issue for men.

“When people say not all men, I don’t understand it.

“If somebody doesn’t say something, if somebody doesn’t call it out then they are just as complicit as anyone else.”

To get the latest breaking news straight to your inbox, sign up for our free newsletter