Safe mode on Android TV: this is how this lifeline offered by Google is activated

If you are one of those who have a TV with an operating system android tv, surely you are very happy with the options it offers (especially its user interface and the possibility of installing a large number of applications). But, as in all sections of technology, you may have a problem that you find yourself unable to fix due to the instability with which the Smart TV works. To get around this, there is the Safe Mode that we show you how to activate.

Basically, what is done when using this tool that Google has added to its operating system is Minimize features and software that run when you turn on the TV. So you could say it starts with the basics (and if Safe Mode doesn’t work, you’ll have no choice but to reinstall the operating system or call tech support). Consequently, it is a good way to check if something you have installed, such as a game or multimedia application, is causing the TV to not function properly. And if so, can you take actions about.

Steps to use Safe Mode on Android TV

Achieving this is something that is as easy as a second, since you will not make anything run by putting the operating system (or the television itself) at risk. Therefore, it is a good idea that, if you detect that the Smart TV you have is not working as usual, execute the procedure to check if with Safe Mode everything returns to normal. And, if so, you already know that it is the additional software that is giving you problems and you can start uninstalling what you think may be at fault. That’s what you have to do:

Turn off the Smart TV, but by continuously pressing the Power button until you see the message that allows you to choose the way to turn it off. Select the one named as reboot.

Now you will see an animation on the screen and at this moment, you have to press the Volume Down button on the remote control, until you see the TV screen goes black.

Now you will see that the Smart TV shows a message that tells you that you are in Safe Mode and you can start with the relevant tests to find the culprit of its malfunction.

you have finished

By the way, to get out of Safe Mode on Android TV, you don’t have to do anything complicated: you just have to quit the TV in the normal way, for example, using the Settings or the remote control itself, and when everything boots up you will return to normal operation. It is possible that some minor configuration may not be active and you will have to set it again, but this occurs rarely and depends on the Smart TV model you have.