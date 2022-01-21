Safari Technology Preview, version 138 improves performance and fixes bugs

Launched in March 2016, the browser Safari Technology Preview, as the name suggests, it was created to allow developers to test features to be introduced on a permanent basis. Yet downloading it is very simple, does not require a developer account and can be used alongside the stable version of Safari for macOS, so it has spread even among the “simple” users of Apple’s OS who are curious to test the preview news.

The list of changes introduced in the version 138 Safari Technology Preview is very full-bodied, a sign of the work done by the designers to improve the previous version: the corrections aimed at increasing the speed are several, and concern Web Inspector, CSS, Experimental Model Element, Media, Web Animation, WebAuthn, SVG , Web API, Service Workers, WebRTC, WebAssembly and Web Extensions.