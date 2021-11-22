Safari Technology Preview, news for the MacBook Pro

Apps

Manzana released an update of Safari Technology Preview with an excellent novelty for users of MacBook Pro 2021, since the new version allows the movement of 120 Hz for screens ProMotion. This is due to the fact that users complained about the scrolling quality in Safari since it did not look good even with a high refresh rate screen, logically on computers with the features of the latest MacBook Pro it was strange that a problem of this kind. The version 135 from Safari Technology Preview comes with support for scrolling animations 120Hz, which should make everything look smoother on the new Macbook pro. For some unknown reason Manzana Shipping macOS Monterey without full support of 120 Hz in your native apps, which is weird since ProMotion is one of the main strengths of the MacBook Pro 2021.

Unfortunately, since Safari Technology Preview It is an experimental version for developers, it will take some time before this version is updated with full ProMotion support.

In addition to full support for 120 Hz, other features that accompany the new Safari Technology Preview update

Safari Technology Preview version 135 comes available with: Accent colors, lazy image loading, 120Hz smooth scrolling animations, and new viewport units including: small svw / svh, large lvw / lvh, and dynamic dvw / dvh.

For users who have already installed the browser, the update is available through the menu Software update within System preferences.

If you don’t have the Safari Technology Preview installed, it is available for download from Apple’s developer website. This version of Safari can be installed on macOS Monterey and macOS Big Sur without replacing the main application of Safari.