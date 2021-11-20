Safari Technology Preview 135: 120Hz “Smooth Scroll” support arrives

The addition of this feature only very partially solves a Safari problem that it currently is limited to a 60Hz refresh rate despite the new MacBook Pros support higher refresh rates. Apple released macOS Monterey without the full 120Hz support in its native apps, which is decidedly strange given that ProMotion technology is one of the main innovations of the new notebooks.

Apple made the Safari Technology Preview‌ browser to test features that may be introduced in future releases. As a result, it would be expected that, after extensive testing of this release, the smoother scrolling animations should also arrive in the main version of Safari.

The ‌Safari Technology Preview‌ update is available through the appropriate menu in the System Preferences for all those who have already installed a previous version. The complete release notes for the update are available on the Safari Technology Preview website (link in Source).

Obviously, Apple’s goal with ‌Safari Technology Preview‌ is to gather feedback from developers and users. This browser can still run in parallel with the system Safari browser on macOS Monterey and macOS Big Sur, and although it is aimed at developers, does not require a specific download account.