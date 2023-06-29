Safari 17 Revolutionizes with Amazing Enhancements in Apple Technology Preview 173!

- Advertisement -

Today, the Cupertino company published the interesting and new update of Safari Technology Previewan experimental browser that Apple initially released in March 2016. Apple had a clear intention when programming Safari Technology Preview, as it would work to test some features that could come later with other versions of Safari.

Safari 17 arrives with new Technology Preview

The new Safari Technology Preview 173 integrates more functionality that will be available in Safari 17 and that you can try in macOS Sonoma. There are now new features here that replace the Experimental Features section of the Develop menu, so the Develop menu now has a complete overhaul. There are also changes to the responsive layout mode with an update that now allows the user to change the layout of the pages by changing the heights or widths.

remember that now you can better manage your browsing in macOS Sonoma thanks to profiles to separate essential issues such as History and Favorites, web apps and private browsing mode with multiple improvements that you can take advantage of. Features on all systems now have full Live Text support to recognize everything in text in images and videos, as well as HEIC and JPEG XL support, a recent image format with an improved compression algorithm that They allow to have a higher quality of images with files that are not as good as JPEG.

Safari also has exciting updates to We Inspector, CSS, Media Queries, Rendering, Editing, JavaScript, Popover, Images, Media, Web API, and SVG, boosting many of these features.

Get the latest version even if you are not a developer

Later versions of Safari Technology Preview had some compatibility with other laptops and computers running macOS Monterey 12.3 or later, macOS Ventura, and macOS Sonoma now only available in its latest beta version that you can download.

Safari Technology Preview updates are now available via Software Update. Just head to System Preferences or System Settings in any case you count with browser versions. In case you require more information, you can get it in the full release notes already available on the official website.

Safari Technology Preview seeks to get as much developer and user feedback on these browser changes. Finally, remember that Safari Technology Preview can be used at the same time as the regular Safari browser. Although it is a more developer-focused option, you do not need to have a developer account to download it.