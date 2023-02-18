Safari 16.4 beta may have confirmed AV1 codec support on Apple A17 or Silicon M3 chips

AV1 is a video codec that is being used more and more, but it is not yet supported by Apple devices. However, this could soon change, as reported in the Safari 16.4 Beta update that was released this week. It mentions that the browser has finally received support for AV1 on compatible devices.

As pointed out by Videocardz, support for AV1 encoding has been listed in Safari 16.4's MediaCapabilities and WebRTC hardware decoding API. However, none of Apple's current products support this feature, and Apple has not released any versions of Safari for another operating system since 2012, when the Windows version was discontinued.





Therefore, we can assume that some future Apple chip will have official support for the AV1 codec, which leads us to the Apple M3 and Apple A17 Bionic, which should be present in future MacBooks and the iPhone 15 Pro. This would be a great step for Apple towards competitors, as AMD, Intel and NVIDIA already support AV1, with several benefits in GPUs capable of decoding this format with advanced features.

