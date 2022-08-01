Sadie Sink, the actress of “Stranger Things”, would join the Marvel universe

Sink would join one of the projects announced by . (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

Without a doubt, the fourth season of things was one of the best since landing in Netflix. and the Sadie Sink, with his character of Max Mayfield, he had a prominent place in this installment as he was the axis and the obsession of the new villain of the plot, Vecna. Her safe conduct was discovered by her friends, who realized that if Max listened to her favorite music, the monster could not possess her to kill her.

Now, it seems that the race of sink I would be taking a turn towards the universe of Marvel. According to information published on the specialized site Giant Freakin Robotthe actress would join the Cinematic Universe of Marvel, more specifically to the film Thunderbolts, in which she would play the role of Melissa Gold, also known as Songbird (Songbird), a character who was included in the comics in the 70s. Although this character emerges as a villain, when she decides to join the Thunderbolts mutates and becomes a superheroine. Songbird has special sound powers after being modified in her own biology.

His character, Max, was key in the recent season of “Stranger Things.” (Netflix)

At first, her character would appear as a troublesome girl, but that would not prevent her from becoming the leader of the group. The film expects to be released on July 26, 2024 and it is speculated (they were not yet confirmed since Marvel) that would accompany sink the Baron Zemo characters (Daniel Bruhl), Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), USAgent (Wyatt Russel), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko) and Abomination (Tim Roth), among others.

Let us remember that another cast member of stranger things managed to make the leap into the world of superheroes. Is about charlie heatonwhich in the series Netflix brings to life Jonathan Byers, who was part of new mutants) and played Sam Guthrie/Cannonball. There he shared a cast with the actress from queen’s gambit, Anya Taylor-Joy, who played Magik. Another strong rumor is the incorporation of Millie Bobby Brown (who plays Eleven, the protagonist of stranger things) in the sequel to The Eternals.

“Thunderbolts” logo unveiled during San Diego Comic Con. (Disney)

The actress Sadie Sinkwho is already 20 years old, recalled in an interview in the magazine fashion that they almost didn’t give her the role of Max because they considered her too big. “I begged and begged them to give me more material to prove to them that I could offer them something unique” . And regarding the passage of time, he also referred in the magazine People and said: “It is a very strange and specific situation that my classmates have in common. stranger things and me because the world knows our characters, but we’re still trying to understand who we are as people. I believe that being in the industry accelerates your growth and matures faster . But for the most part, it’s all so much fun because as a cast we’re going through this process together.” For now we have to wait for confirmation from Marvel of this new project with sink in their ranks.

: