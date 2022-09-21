Sackboy: A Great Adventure for PC appears in Steam database leak

Update (20/09/2022) – GS

Rumors about the release of a PC version of Sackboy: A have been circulating for a long time, as several references to the game were found in the Steam files, but this week, that evidence has become even clearer. . As recorded by SteamDB, the game’s record in the Steam database has now added an icon (embedded below), hosted on Steam’s own servers, which apparently confirms the game will be coming to the platform soon.

The registry also added language support on Tuesday, which is typically one of the final additions before a title is released. This seems to suggest that an official announcement for Sackboy PC could be coming soon. The database update follows an anonymous post from Reddit, which posted alleged images of Sackboy PC and claimed the portability would include ray-traced shadows and support for DLSS. As always, we can only wait to find out if the rumors are correct, but at this point, it seems very likely that the game's launch will happen any day now.

Update (11/04/2022) – GS

Sackboy: A Great Adventure could come to PC soon and lose exclusivity on PS5

At this point in the season, we know that releasing a PlayStation game on PC is no longer a matter of if, but when. After titles like Days Gone, Death Stranding, Horizon Zero Dawn and the upcoming Uncharted, Sony seems to be preparing the porting of many other games and the next on the list could be the charismatic Sackboy: A Great Adventure. In October of last year, rumors surfaced that the rag doll game, which was one of the first PS5 releases, could come to PC soon, but this week, new rumors surrounding the title surfaced on the internet and it seems gamers PCs will finally be able to experience this great adventure. As spotted on Reddit, it appears that a SteamDB listing for Sackboy: A Great Adventure has been updated by PlayStation in recent days. While the nature of this update is unclear, it appears that this new development with the page could indicate a PC release soon.





While nothing has been confirmed by Sony, this change to the Steam page must have a purpose. It's worth noting that this particular SteamDB page doesn't directly refer to Sackboy: A Great Adventure, but rather is codenamed "Steel PC", meaning it cannot directly refer to the Sackboy game. That said, last year PlayStation fans deduced that this page was related to the game thanks to NVIDIA's data leak, but for now, we can only wait for an official confirmation.

Original text – 10/27/2022

Another? Sackboy: A Great Adventure could be the next PlayStation game released on PC

Earlier this year, Sony executives made it very clear that they would be bringing more PlayStation games to PC, joining the already-released Horizon Zero Dawn, Days Gone, and Death Stranding. Recently, a leak in the NVIDIA GeForce Now database revealed new titles coming to PC, including the already-confirmed 2018’s God of War, as well as Returnal, Ghost of Tsushima, and Ratchet & Clank, but it looks like we’ll have other games coming soon. the list.

SteamDB claims to have found data for Sackboy: A Great Adventure in the Steam archives. The files are being named “Marmelade”, which is the same codename as the Sackboy game appeared in the GeForce Now leak. In addition, we also have references to the name ‘Sumo QA’, so there’s a good chance that it is indeed Sackboy.