S23 Ultra, no help from AI for photos of the Moon: Samsung rejects the accusations

Also this year a debate similar to others that emerged in the past has arisen again and concerns Samsung’s most recent flagship, , and its ability to take clear and detailed photos of the Moon. It all started following the publication of a post on Reddit, in which a user analyzed the Super Zoom function, which we find from Galaxy S20 Ultra onwards, declaring that the photos of our natural satellite would actually be real fakes.

As we told you in our previous article, with a practical demonstration the user would have demonstrated that the photos of the Moon taken with Super Zoom would actually be completed thanks to the aid of a neural network trained with hundreds of images of the Moon, thus able to adapt the result positively regardless of the quality of the initial shot.

So once again there would be the intervention of artificial intelligence, but apparently Samsung is not there and during an interview with Tom’s Guidewanted to point out that the creation of these photos does not benefit from any superimposition of images to distort the final result.

Here is an excerpt from the statement.

Samsung is committed to delivering the best photography experiences under any conditions. When a user takes a photo of the Moon, the AI-based scene optimization technology recognizes the Moon as the main object and takes multiple shots for multi-frame composition, after which the AI ​​improves the details of the image quality and of colors. Does not apply any image overlays to the photo. Users can turn off the AI-powered Scene Optimizer, which will disable automatic detail enhancements to the photo taken by the user.

Samsung actually describes the modus operandi of the Super Zoom mode applied to shots of the Moon and we can only trust it, since there is no conclusive evidence on whether or not Samsung relies on an image overlay to give a boost to the final result.

However, it must be said that in these hours many photographers are rowing in favor of the Korean giant, demonstrating that with some simple knowledge of the basic concepts of photography and relying on manual methodsanyone could be able to take high-impact photos of the Moon and not only with Samsung flagships, but also with other high-end devices, such as the iPhone 14 Pro and OnePlus 11, just to name two.

