S22 Ultra, for DxOMark displays better than cameras. But iPhone doesn’t fight

After having thoroughly examined the photographic performance of the Galaxy S22 Ultra, arriving at results that have caused much discussion, DxOMark returns to the recent top of the Samsung range to whip it screen. This is another of the “hot” features of the S22 Ultra, since Samsung is recognized with some know-how on the subject and that the same company pushed hard on the top-of-the-range display during the presentation – but then again with a panel of 1,750 nit peak who would have done the opposite?

We say it immediately: the verdict by DxOMark sul Galaxy S22 Ultra display it is closer to the expectations of customers, fans and enthusiasts than it was in the photographic sector. It’s not the best display ever among those sifted through by French engineers, but compared to Galaxy S21 Ultra there was a step forward and in any case the 6.8-inch OLED is worth the last call for the podium: 93 points, six and five less than the iPhone 13 Pro Max and iPhone 13 Pro that respectively precede it. Galaxy S22 Ultra shares the position with the “standard” iPhone 13 and Huawei P50 Pro, while the predecessor last year failed to go beyond 91 points.

THE 93 points scored by the Galaxy S22 Ultra screen are the resultant of those obtained in six macro categories identified by DxOMark. The 76 points obtained in Readability are interesting, equaling the maximum score ever assigned, while the 91 points torn in the videos set a new reference for the sector:

Readability 76 – maximum ex aequo

76 – maximum ex aequo Colors 81

81 Video 91 – new all-time record (previous high was 90 points)

91 – new all-time record (previous high was 90 points) Dynamism 74

74 Touch 57

57 Artifacts 78

NB DxOMark specifies that Galaxy S22 Ultra (in Exynos variant, the one also marketed by us) has been tested both with the initial firmware and with the latest update released by Samsung.

PROS AND CONS S22 ULTRA DISPLAY

brightness, contrast and color management in videos true peak brightness is even higher than promised: 1,777 vs 1,750 nits good readability in direct sunlight

in closed places and darkened areas the legibility is lower than the competition very problematic color management in direct sunlight

Compared to the competition and the Galaxy S21 UltraDxOMark found that Galaxy S22 Ultra has:

a brightness in direct sunlight (100,000 lux) much better than the competition (iPhone 13 Pro Max 1,066 nits) and its predecessor (1,379 nits), but too low in closed or shaded places

color management in line with the competition and even better than its predecessor, except for sunny places where colors are inaccurate

higher brightness in videos than S21 Ultra, but less contrasted images than iPhone (which in turn exceeds)

larger frame drops than the competition and predecessor

EXAMPLES

READABILITY UNDER DIRECT SUNLIGHT (100,000 lux)

DxOMark does not raise any criticisms: it is high and the darker details are well managed – after all, the score in this area is equal to the maximum ever assigned.

COLOR MANAGEMENT UNDER DIRECT SUNLIGHT

Here DxOMark emphasizes the very aggressive behavior on colors and the lack of shades.

VIDEO

Finally, we focus on the videos, where Galaxy S22 Ultra shows off good brightness, color management and contrasts.

