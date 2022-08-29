Ryzen 9 7950X: boost frequency up to 5.85 GHz, AMD does better than the Intel Core i9-13900K

AMD is expected to unveil its new Ryzen 7000 “Raphael” chips based on the Zen 4 architecture tonight, but we already know more about the most powerful of them, the Ryzen 9 .

AMD’s new Ryzen 9 7950X processor is shaping up to be a true powerhouse. A new report suggests that the frequency cap that AMD has set in its new flagship Zen 4 processor is 5.85GHz.

As a reminder, AMD’s new Ryzen 9 7950X processor has 16 “Persephone” cores and 32 threads. He will use a 5 nm engraving signed TSMC, a first for a desktop processor. This more advanced engraving process will allow it to be approximately 40% more efficient than the current Ryzen 9 5950X, as recently unveiled first CPU-Z benchmarks. For its part, the Ryzen 7 7700X should offer a performance gain of around 30%.

AMD outperforms Intel with its Ryzen 9 7950X chip

A frequency of up to 5.85 GHz would be a performance never before seen on a Ryzen chip for AMD. Last year, the Ryzen 9 5950X was only able to go up to 4.9 GHz in boost. However, we know that AMD will limit the TDP at only 170Wand 230 W in PPT.

The Ryzen 9 7950X therefore promises to be much more interesting than its equivalent at Intel, the Core i9- . The latter should only be able to go up to 5.8 GHz, while the chip will nevertheless bet on an energy consumption reaching 350 W in “extreme performance” mode. AMD’s chip is therefore not only able to achieve a higher boost frequency, but above all is able to do so using much less energy.

In addition to reaching 5.85 GHz, the Ryzen 9 7950X can count on a base frequency of 4.5 GHz. As for the cache, the processor comes with 80 MB including 64 MB of L3 (32 MB per CCD), and 16MB of L2 (1MB per core). To know everything about the Ryzen 7000, you will have to follow AMD conference scheduled for 1am tonight. This will also be an opportunity for AMD to present its new AM5 platform, the first to be compatible with DDR5 RAM modules.

