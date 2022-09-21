Ryzen 7020: AMD brings mobile processors for entry-level notebooks

- Advertisement -

The first notebooks with Ryzen 7000 processors should be on the market before the end of the year.

So far, new Ryzen processors have always started at the upper end of the performance spectrum, but this is different with Ryzen 7000: The three models Ryzen 5 7520U, Ryzen 3 7320U and Athlon Gold 7220U are intended for notebooks. Unlike the last practice, AMD does not use slimmed-down dies from more powerful Ryzen for the three CPUs, but instead brings a design specially designed for the low-end market for the first time in a long time. The code name of the draft is Mendocino – although the Californian city was probably the name of the game and not Michael Holm's hit song about the same …

The three Mendocino processors alias 7020 series in the new naming scheme offer two (Athlon) or four (Ryzen) older Zen 2 cores with SMT. They are manufactured by TSMC using the modern N6 manufacturing process. The fact that AMD only provides soldered LPDDR5 memory should also help with energy efficiency. Obviously, long battery life was important to AMD: 12 hours and more should not be an exception. AMD's 7020 processors (Mendocino) model cores / threads Clock / Turbo cache GPU Ryzen 5 7520U 4 / 8 2.8/4.3GHz 6 MB Radeon 610M Ryzen 3 7320U 4 / 8 2.4/4.1GHz 6 MB Radeon 610M Athlon Gold 7220U 2/4 2.4/3.7GHz 5 MB Radeon 610M RDNA-2 GPU The integrated GPU uses RDNA 2 technology and thus offers all modern functions from video acceleration of common codes to four display outputs and support for ray tracing effects. However, you shouldn't put too much stock in the latter because, like all integrated GPUs, the 3D performance isn't sufficient for detailed game worlds. AMD has not yet announced how many Compute Units (CUs) Mendocino contains. For comparison: The Radeon 680M in the Ryzen 7 6800U has twelve CUs. The Mendocino GPU, on the other hand, is officially called the Radeon 610M and should therefore have a much weaker configuration. AMD has also not made any statements about the interfaces so far. In view of the positioning, we assume that "only" USB with 10 Gbit/s and PCIe 3.0 are on board. USB4 and PCIe 4.0 should be reserved for Ryzen 6000U and future, more powerful 7000 models. The latter should not follow until sometime in 2023. The first notebooks with 7020 processors, on the other hand, should arrive in stores before the end of the year. Acer (Aspire 3), HP (HP 17) and Lenovo (IdeaPad 1) should be right at the front. Equipment variants with Ryzen 3 7320U should appear first. According to AMD, Mendocino systems should cover a price range of 400 to 700 US dollars. Information on euro prices is not available; In view of the weak euro and the correspondingly shifted exchange rates, it would unfortunately not be surprising if you had to add a hundred in this country.