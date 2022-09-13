Ryzen 7000 CPUs for version AM5 in stores from September 27th

The first CPU generation for the new AM5 platform is just around the corner. The 7000 boasts high energy efficiency.

AMD has presented the first four processors of the Ryzen 7000 series and wants to sell them from 27th; prices start at $299 plus tax. The starting price in Germany could be 360 ​​euros including taxes for the six-core Ryzen 5 7600X and the sixteen-core Ryzen 9 7950X will mark the upper end at an estimated 740 euros if the dollar prices are passed through thanks to euro parity. In between, as before, are eight and twelve cores.

- Advertisement -

If you are interested in one of the new processors, however, you have to dig a little deeper into your pocket, because in addition to the CPU, you will also need a new mainboard with the CPU AM5 and DDR5 memory. The more expensive boards with the X670 chipset will be available from September 27th, the cheaper B650 models from October. For the latter, AMD promises prices starting at 150 euros.

The Ryzen 7000 has AMD manufactured by TSMC with new 5-nanometer technology (N5), as in the previous Zen generations, also with chiplet technology. However, they achieve significantly higher clock rates of up to 5.7 GHz in turbo. AMD has also revised the architecture, given each individual Zen 4 core a level 2 cache that is twice as large at 1 MB, and installed the AVX-512(F) instruction set extension. The improvements in the core should be good for an average of 13 percent more application performance per clock, with the range going from plus 1 to plus 39 percent.

Faster than Core i-12000

- Advertisement -

Compared to the predecessor Ryzen 5000, the new 7000s should have almost 30 percent higher gaming performance and energy efficiency and 44 percent more multithreading performance. Compared to Intel’s Core-i-12000, AMD says it’s 11 percent more gaming, 44 percent more multithreading performance and a whopping 47 percent better energy efficiency. In practice, the Ryzen 7000 will have to compete against Intel’s improved Core i-13000.

However, AMD also increases the power consumption in order to achieve higher clock frequencies. In addition to the two TDP classes with 65 and 105 watts and 88 or 142 watts peak power, the twelve and sixteen cores are operated in a new frame with 170 watts, which can be expanded to up to 230 watts in regular operation.

The Ryzen 7000 have integrated graphics units. AMD makes it clear that with their two compute units, they don’t pull out performance trees, but have all the features of the Radeon RX 6000 including ray tracing and modern video engines as well as AV1 decoding. You control up to four displays via DisplayPort 1.4a and HDMI 2.1, a maximum of three simultaneously in 4K resolution. A separate graphics card is therefore superfluous for many users.

- Advertisement -

The memory controllers are designed for DDR5-5200. However, all benchmarks that AMD showed in advance were created with overclocked memory and DDR5-6000: AMD sees this as a sweet spot for the new EXPO memory profiles, since the internal Infinity Fabric clock also runs at a high 2 GHz here.

Two chipsets with PCIe 5.0

There will initially be two chipsets for AM5: X670 and B650, each also in Extreme (E) variants. All are suitable for overclocking, PCIe 5.0 is intended for M.2 cards, a graphics card slot with PCIe 5.0 is only mandatory for the X670 Extreme. For all others it is optional, with the B650 even the M.2 slot can use a slower PCIe version.

You can read a detailed test of the new processors in one of the upcoming issues of c’t.

Four Ryzen 7000 processors for AM5 (codename Raphael, Zen 4, TSMC N5)