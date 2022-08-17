Ryzen 7000 could be delayed by problems with the AGESA BIOS

- Advertisement -

amd seems to have lined up the presentation event of Ryzen 7000, its next generation of consumer-oriented processors (which may not come alone) with which it intends to show Intel that it is still in top form. However, that is not to say that everything is going smoothly for it, as the launch be postponed due to with the BIOS of the motherboards.

Apparently there have been at least seven 1.0.0.1 BIOS revisions for Ryzen 7000which started with patch A and are currently running patch G. The most recent version of the BIOS At the moment it does not seem to offer the performance required to have a quality experience. Despite not focusing the spotlight much, having poor quality firmware on the motherboard can result in poor computer performance or the most diverse errors, which often end up being catastrophic, leading, for example, in system crashes.

BIOS for AMD Ryzen 7000 processors are being developed to properly support the future socket AM5, optimize the performance of the processor itself, and support EXPO DDR5 memory. The intention was that the motherboards would begin to be marketed with patch D of AGESA 1.0.0.1, but the thing is to go for patch G and optimal quality would not have been achieved yet, which would result in a delay in the launch to the Ryzen 7000 market.

Due to the alleged problems mentioned with the AGESA BIOS, AMD would have been forced to delay the market launch of Ryzen 7000 from September 15 to the 27th of the same month. This means that the processors would begin to be marketed a month after their official presentation.

Of the first batch of processors based on Zen 4, we can highlight the Ryzen 7700Xwhich has eight physical cores, sixteen threads (two threads per core), one 4.5GHz base frequency, 5.4GHz turbo mode speed and 40 megabytes of cache that would be divided into 32 for level 3 and 8 for level 2. Its price is expected to be lower than that of the Ryzen 7 5800X at the time of its launch, which would make it earn points to establish yourself, at least initially, as one of the reference models.

We will see on what date the Ryzen 7000 processors end up being marketed, but in case the BIOS of the motherboards are not ready, the prudent thing for AMD would be to delay until reaching an optimal point and thus avoid the harsh and logical criticism in case of launching to the market a product that does not offer minimum quality and reliability.