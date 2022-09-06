Ryzen 7000 APUs with RDNA2 iGPU will not have infinite cache

- Advertisement -

7000 APUs for notebooks will be equipped with integrated GPUs based on the architecture. As our regular readers will remember, AMD has already made the leap to RDNA2 architecture in integrated graphics with the Ryzen 6000 Mobile APUs, which had a configuration of up to 768 shaders and could reach 2.4 GHz speed in turbo mode.

Despite the fact that both will share the same base architecture, the integrated GPUs that the Ryzen 7000 APUs for laptops will use will have some important changes that, in general, will allow a notable improvement in performance. The first thing we must be clear about is that these GPUs they will not have that is, they will lack a dedicated L3 cache, something that is understandable given the space that this would occupy at the silicon level.

Secondly, AMD is going to double the L0 cache, used for vector data, will go from 16 KB to 32 KB per computing unit. The GL1 data cache will also be doubled, which will go from 128 KB to 256 KB, and the L2 caches, which will go up from 128 KB to 256 KB per SA (Shader Array) and 512 KB per SE (Shader Engine).

We still don’t have details on the specific specifications that AMD will use in these new integrated GPUs, but the latest information we have seen so far has been promising, since it indicates that the Sunnyvale company could shape a top-of-the-line integrated solution that would have nothing more and nothing less than 1,536 shaders, 96 texturing units and 32 raster units, plus 24 units to speed up ray tracing. This integrated GPU will lean on the system’s DDR5 memory (use it as VRAM) and communicate with it over a 128-bit bus (if configured in dual channel).

Although in terms of raw power the RDNA2 iGPU of the upcoming Ryzen 7000 Mobile APUs would be above the GeForce GTX 1060 and Radeon RX 6500 XT, its gaming performance could be considerably lower, due to the impact your lower bandwidth will haveand also the absence of that L3 cache, which precisely helps to achieve peaks in bandwidth and acts as a storage system for data that changes more frequently and takes up less space, such as lighting, for example.

In any case, the important thing about all this is that it seems that AMD is going to make such a big leap with the iGPU of the Ryzen 7000 APUs for laptops that it could end up being viable to play, in most cases, in 1080p with high qualities. or very high at current titles without having a dedicated graphics card.