Ryzen 7000: AMD would finally launch its new processors on September 27, 2022

AMD will keep its lead over Intel, but only slightly. Indeed, while the presentation of the Ryzen 7000s was initially scheduled for September 15, or even the end of August according to some reports, a new leak claims that the release will finally take place only on September 27, 2022. The leaker does not specify the reasons for this postponement.

amd ryzen 7000 computex 2022

The ad loses some of its luster, but the idea is still there. AMD supporters have been delighted for several days to see the firm prepare the presentation of the Ryzen 7000 which, a rarity in the history of the latter, will precede that of Intel’s Alder Lake. Indeed, the date of presentation of the new chips caused a stir this summer, precisely because of the rivalry between the two manufacturers.

Some rumors have even been particularly optimistic by predicting the release of the Ryzen 7000 this August. Others, more reasonable, opted instead for a September 15 launch. Officially, they are right. AMD confirms on August 3 that its new generation of processors will arrive in mid-September. Officially.

The release of the Ryzen 7000 finally postponed by AMD?

In the shadows, the reality could be quite different. That’s what prolific leaker Moore’s Law is Dead reports on Twitter. I can now independently confirm that the launch of Ryzen 7000 has been pushed back to September 27.” says the latter. The B650 motherboard would be available from October 10. No more explanations on the reasons for this postponement, on the other hand, it will be necessary to use your imagination for this.

Ryzen 7000: AMD would launch its chips as early as September 15, 2022 to get ahead of Intel
On the same subject — Ryzen 7000: the new AM5 socket would only be compatible with DDR5 RAM

The shortage of components could, as usual, have its part to play in this story, just as much as the traditional technical problems of last minute. As usual, it is better to take this information with a grain of salt as long as AMD has not itself confirmed the thing, which should, if the information is true, take place within a few days. Be that as it may, the Reds should still maintain their lead over Intel, which will present the Alder Lake on September 28.

