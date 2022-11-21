Ryzen 7000: AMD is already lowering the price of processors in Europe to counter Intel

While it’s only been a few weeks since the new AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors are available from us, the manufacturer has already dropped the prices of several references.

At the end of last August, AMD presented its new Ryzen 7000, which it announced to be the best gaming chips in the world. However, that was without counting Intel’s riposte a few weeks later with its 13th generation Raptor Lake processors, which had proven to be better value for money.

In effect, AMD’s chips weren’t the cheapest the maker ever launched. Until now, it was €359 for a Ryzen 5 7600X, €479 for a Ryzen 7 7700X, €669 for a Ryzen 9 7900X and up to €849.90 for a Ryzen 9 7950X. Intel’s chips not only had more cores, but they were also cheaper.

AMD lowers the price of its Ryzen 7000

To better deal with the blue threat, AMD reduced the prices of its processors a few weeks ago in Dog, and these reductions are finally starting to be seen in Europe. Indeed, the Ryzen 9 7950X already benefits from a massive reduction of almost 200 euros with us, sinceit is possible to find it at 648 euros at certain German retailers.

For its part, the Ryzen 9 7900X is also entitled to a substantial reduction in its price, since it drops to 538 euros. Finally, the two cheapest chips, the Ryzen 7 7700X and Ryzen 5 7600X are both available in Germany starting at 398 and 298 euros, respectively.

These price cuts could well convince some players to opt for an AMD chip rather than an Intel processor. Whether motherboard manufacturers will follow suit remains to be seen., because AMD has no decision-making power over motherboard prices. Anyway, the American giant recently unveiled new Radeon RX 7900 XT and RX 7900 XTX graphics cards, which are not only more efficient than Nvidia’s RTX 4080, but above all much cheaper. The prices of PC configurations could therefore well fall in the coming months.