Ryanair introduce carry-on booze ban for certain flights to Spain

Ryanair has warned they will no longer allow passengers to carry on alcohol for certain flights to Spain.

All carry-on bags will be searched at the boarding gate by Ryanair staff.

Anyone who does buy alcohol at the airport and places it in their carry-on luggage will have to check in that bag before boarding.

Even if alcohol is purchased in the duty-free lounge, Ryanair will not allow it in carry-on luggage.

This new measure is to crack down on anti-social behaviour on some flights. Flight to Barcelona and Mallorca have been affected by the policy.

An email has been sent out to some Ryanair customers alerting them of the new restrictions.

If a passenger has priority boarding, checking in a bag will come at no extra cost. Passengers without priority boarding will have to pay a fee.

For those who have a “bag unsuitable for placing in the hold” the alcohol will have to be binned.

The Ryanair email reads:

“In order to prioritise the comfort and safety of all passengers, Ryanair will implement the following restrictions on your upcoming flight to Spain:”

“Customers will not be allowed to carry alcohol on board and all cabin baggage will be searched at the boarding gate.”

“Any alcohol purchased in airport shops or elsewhere must be packed carefully in a suitable item of cabin baggage, which will be tagged at the gate and then placed in the aircraft hold free of charge if you have purchased priority boarding or have a small piece of hand luggage.”

“Customers with larger cabin bags who have not purchased priority boarding will be required to pay the appropriate fee.

“If the bag is unsuitable for placing in the hold (eg plastic bag) then customers will be required to dispose of the alcohol in the bins provided.”

It is not yet clear all the flights have been affected or when it was introduced.

Dublin Live has contacted Ryanair for comment.

