Rutgers University student allegedly sexually assaulted at off-campus party: reports

A student at Rutgers University in New Brunswick, New Jersey was sexually assaulted at a private home off-campus during a party on Sunday night, according to reports.

NBC station WNBC in New York City reported that police confirmed a woman was sexually assaulted.

The news station also reported that a source familiar with the investigation said the female student was followed by a stranger into a bathroom, then attacked.

Rutgers University officials sent an advisory about the incident to students.

“The Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office and New Brunswick Police Department are investigating a sexual assault which was reported to have occurred on February 19, 2023, at approximately 12:30am at a private residence on Easton Ave in the City of New Brunswick,” the advisory read. “In this incident the victim, who is affiliated with Rutgers University, reported that they were sexually assaulted while attending a party at the private residence.”

University officials did not immediately respond to questions about the sexual assault investigation and New Brunswick Police Department officials declined to comment on the investigation when contacted on Monday night, saying to call back during normal business hours on Tuesday.

According to WNBC, police and university officials said they did not have much in terms of the description of the attacker, as the assault occurred after midnight on Sunday.

