Rust 1.64 programming language extends asynchronous programming with IntoFuture

In addition to a new trait for programming, the release transfers type aliases to the core library for interaction with C.

Rust 1.64 has been released every six weeks. The release implements the trait for asynchronous programming. In addition, some C types have now migrated from the standard to the core library in order to be able to use them primarily in embedded programming.

On the ecosystem side, the rust-analyzer Part of the Rust toolset. The tool is an implementation of the Server Protocol to use features like auto-completion in IDEs and source code editors like Visual Studio Code, Emacs and Vim. To install the Language Server for Rust, use the line rustup component add rust-analyzer .

transformation into the future

Rust introduced the async-await pattern with Rust 1.39 in late 2019. she uses that Future -Trait indentation describing a future value. Traits are Rust’s implementation of interfaces. Over a poll method, the value can be queried. The method doesn’t wait until the value is actually there, so it doesn’t block, but it can tell the caller that the Future is not ready yet. With the keyword await the execution of a function can be held up until the Future completed.

The current release carries along IntoFuture a new trait that takes any type in a Future walks The implementation is based on the trait extended to arrays in Rust 1.53 IntoIterator ajar, which allows iterating over the elements of a type.

That IntoFuture -Trait requires the types for its output ( type Output ) and the Future ( type IntoFuture ) and a method ( fn into_future(self) ) that prepares the object and a Future created. .await calls the latter method before retrieving or waiting for the results.

The following code from the Rust documentation shows the use of the trait with the simple, albeit constructed example of a struct for multiplying a number num with a factor factor :

use std::future::{ready, Ready, IntoFuture}; /// Eventually multiply two numbers pub struct Multiply { num: u16, factor: u16, } impl Multiply { /// Construct a new instance of `Multiply`. pub fn new(num: u16, factor: u16) -> Self { Self { num, factor } } /// Set the number to multiply by the factor. pub fn number(mut self, num: u16) -> Self { self.num = num; self } /// Set the factor to multiply the number with. pub fn factor(mut self, factor: u16) -> Self { self.factor = factor; self } } impl IntoFuture for Multiply { type Output = u16; type IntoFuture = Ready<Self::Output>; fn into_future(self) -> Self::IntoFuture { ready(self.num * self.factor) } } async fn run() { let num = Multiply::new(0, 0) // initialize the builder to // number: 0, factor: 0 .number(2) // change the number to 2 .factor(2) // change the factor to 2 .await; // convert to future and .await assert_eq!(num, 4); }

The actual implementation of the new trait can be found in the block impl IntoFuture for Multiply . According to the documentation, relying on the new implementation is particularly worthwhile for asynchronous builder types for which multiple changes to the values ​​are pending before the await process. The Rust 1.64 blog post contains an example of a storage query.

The proposal to implement a IntoFuture came up at the end of 2019 shortly after the implementation of Async/Await, but initially led to performance problems, which is why it was initially removed from the language again.

types at the core

Another change primarily affects embedded development: Some type aliases are moving from the standard to the core library. The latter is the minimal implementation that doesn’t depend on dependencies and is also available in code from packages (crates) built with #![no_std] are marked, i.e. do without the standard library.

Rust 1.64 now offers various type aliases for the foreign function interface (FFI) to C in core::ffi . This includes the aliases, with c_ start like c_uint and c_ulong as well as the string conversion core::ffi::CStr .