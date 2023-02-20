5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeLatest newsRussian Officials Stage Re-Enactment of Nuremberg Trials

Russian Officials Stage Re-Enactment of Nuremberg Trials

Latest news

Published on

By Abraham
2002 02 11t120000z 1342769627 pbeahukumce rtrmadp 3 germany lyt6t4.jpeg
2002 02 11t120000z 1342769627 pbeahukumce rtrmadp 3 germany lyt6t4.jpeg
- Advertisement -

Russian officials in St. Petersburg have bizarrely been having a bunch of law students re-enact the Nuremberg Trials of Nazi leaders to stoke support for the war against Ukraine.

The most recent performance was held in the assembly hall of the city administration, according to the Russian news outlet Fontanka, which noted that the city’s governor, Alexander Beglov, had been in attendance.

Beglov, one of the most fervent cheerleaders for Vladimir Putin’s war against Ukraine, gushed that he could barely watch the Nuremberg reconstruction “without crying.”

- Advertisement -

“The production is very strong, powerful. We understand that today the grandchildren of those same Nazis are trying to destroy the Russian world, our faith, and moral values,” he said, according to Rotonda Media.

“This production brings together our memories of that time and today,” he said.

Students of a government-run law school were enlisted as both the directors and actors in the re-enactment. They have reportedly been staging the spectacle since late January for audiences made up of government officials, on whom the irony is apparently lost.

The show has focused on trials against Nazi military leader Hermann Goering, Hitler loyalist Rudolf Hess, and others.

- Advertisement -

In return, the school received an award from the governor, who has managed to curry favor with Putin in recent months by rallying around the country’s fledgling war machine. The governor has made a show of visiting Mariupol, the Ukrainian city ravaged by Russian bombs, praising “heroic” Russian troops and promising to restore the same drama theater where hundreds of civilians were killed in a Russian air strike.

Last summer, even as residents of Mariupol reported still being able to smell the stench of the dead under Russian occupation, Beglov claimed the city is “glad … they are with Russia.”

“They all speak in Russian and think in Russian,” he said.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, preschool-aged children in Russia’s Perm region were treated to a series of “patriotic” lessons this week in which war veterans kindly taught them how to fire rifles.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Latest news

NBA All-Star Game Odds, Picks & Refresher on the Rules

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports-betting content to Newsweek, including picks, analysis, tools and...
Tech News

How a pregnant Rihanna pulled off her high-tech Super Bowl halftime show

Super Bowl LVII ended in a win for the Kansas City Chiefs, and it...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.