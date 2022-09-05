Russian court withdraws approval for newspaper “Novaya Gazeta” critical of Putin

The “Novaya ”, which is considered critical of Putin, loses its license in Russia. She had previously received a warning from the authorities.

A district in Moscow has withdrawn the license for the newspaper “Novaya Gazeta”, which is critical of the Kremlin. “The registration as a medium will be declared invalid,” the judge in charge announced on Monday, as reported by the Russian news agency Interfax. The withdrawal was made at the request of the media supervisory authority Roskomnadzor. The authority justified this by saying that the newspaper had not submitted its editorial statutes despite a warning. The editor-in-chief of “Novaya Gazeta” is Dmitri Muratov, who received the Nobel Peace Prize last year.

Reason: Editorial statute not presented

The newspaper had to cease publication six months ago shortly after the start of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine. Muratov justified this with concern for the well-being of correspondents after a “fake news law” came into force in Russia. It provides for high prison sentences for journalists whose publications contradict official statements. The “Novaya Gazeta” had described the Russian attack on Ukraine as a war. Officially in Russia it is only called “military special operation”.

Muratov announced that he would appeal the license revocation. “This is a pseudo-judgment on a political order,” said the 60-year-old. “It doesn’t have the slightest legal basis.”

“The decision against “Novaya Gazeta” is another blow to the freedom of the Russian media,” said spokeswoman for the UN human rights office in Geneva, Ravina Shamdasani. Since Russia’s attack on Ukraine, the media have been subject to even greater restrictions.

(tw)

