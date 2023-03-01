5G News
Russian court fines Wikimedia for "wrong" information on Wikipedia

Russian court fines Wikimedia for “wrong” information on Wikipedia

Tech News

Published on

By Brian Adam
The Wikimedia Foundation has been fined 2 million rubles (equivalent to $27,000) by a Russian court for failing to remove “wrong” information related to the Russian military from the Wikipedia database.

The decision has been announced by the judicial representatives, without this being the first time that the Russian government has limited the type of information that can be published online in its territory. Since the Russian Federation invaded Ukraine last year, the restrictions have been even tougher, affecting a number of companies including TikTok, Telegram, Zoom, Discord, Pinterest, and Facebook. Online censorship has been a common practice in the country for a long time.

Russia fines Wikimedia Foundation for failing to remove ‘wrong’ information on Wikipedia

Last year, Wikimedia received a similar fine for refusing to remove two articles related to the war in Ukraine, one of which was titled “Assessments of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022″ (or ” Оценки вторжения России на Украину (2022). » in the original language). On this occasion, the fine was imposed for alleged misinformation presented in Wikipedia articles related to Russian military units.

The Wikimedia Foundation is considering appealing the ruling, but the chances of success are very low in Russian court practice. The organization has stressed that its main objective is to provide accurate and verifiable information to anyone with access to the internet.

The Russian government has been criticized for its restrictive approach to online information and for violating its citizens’ rights to freedom of expression and access to information. Many believe that censorship and the limitation of information are unfair and counterproductive measures that only serve to reinforce government control over the population.

The situation in Russia has led some tech companies to consider exiting the Russian market, as the restrictions and fines are too costly and can damage the companies’ reputations in other markets. There has also been an increase in the use of online privacy tools, such as virtual private networks (VPNs), to avoid censorship and government monitoring.

The economic sanction imposed on Wikimedia is a further example of the restrictive policy that the Russian government applies to online information. The limitations and censorship of information not only violate the rights of access to information and freedom of expression, but can also have negative repercussions on technology companies and the economy in general. It is essential to protect and promote freedom of expression and access to information online, as they are fundamental rights that must be guaranteed.

