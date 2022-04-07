Russian clumsiness with Gazprom allows a cunning German leap

A Russian blunder is helping Germany deal with its energy security headache. Olaf Scholz’s government took control of Gazprom’s European activities on Monday, after the €67 billion gas company tried to sell it without seeking Berlin’s prior approval. The measure secures critical assets, such as gas storage facilities, without the upfront costs of a complicated nationalisation.

Through its Gazprom Germania unit, the Russian energy giant has for years owned some large gas storage facilities, crucial to ensuring sufficient hydrocarbon reserves, in Germany and beyond. This seemed highly unfeasible once Moscow invaded Ukraine in February.

The European Commission is studying a bill that will require European Union member states to certify that the ownership of critical gas infrastructure by non-EU entities does not endanger the security of gas supply. However, nationalizing assets could be costly and open the door to litigation.







DPA via Europa Press

Gazprom’s clumsy attempt to sell its European unit to two little-known entities controlled by Russia has offered Berlin a way out. Gazprom did not disclose the sale, according to the government, allowing it to step in and put the assets, which include large subsidiaries in Britain, Switzerland and the Czech Republic, under the management of the German energy regulator until September 30. Although ultimate ownership remains with Gazprom, the regulator has the right to appoint and remove managers and to veto disposals.

The coup guarantees the safety of German infrastructure. It could also stabilize energy providers like Wingas, which controls 20% of the German market, and Gazprom Marketing & Trading, which supplies about a fifth of Britain’s commercial gas, by reassuring customers that the parent company is under Western control. The measure is also free of charge, since Berlin has not expropriated Gazprom’s assets.

But the measure does not ultimately resolve the issue of ownership. Berlin has been studying the possibility of nationalizing the assets of Gazprom and Rosneft based in Germany, reported Handelsblatt In the past week. This is legally possible, but would require the payment of a large compensation. Gazprom Germania had total assets of €8.4 billion and equity of €2.2 billion in 2020, according to data from regulators.

An alternative option is to find new owners for Russian assets. For this, investors would have to be convinced to buy an asset previously controlled by the Russian giant. The involvement of the state lender KfW could help. In any case, Gazprom’s misstep buys Scholz time to find a long-term solution.