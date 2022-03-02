Russian Apple Store halts product sales as it continues…

Apple’s online store in Russia suddenly stopped sales of all products in that country due to the ongoing conflict as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The company has also shared a full statement on the situation. Tim Cook stops sales of the Russian Apple Store on all its products Ukrainian Minister Mykhailo Federov reportedly gave a “thank you to Tim Cook” in response to the news. When browsing Apple’s online store in Russia, all Apple products now report “currently not available” for sale. President of Ukraine Mykhailo Federov previously asked Apple to stop operating all services in Russia, including iCloud and sales of products in the Russian Apple Store. I’ve contacted @tim_cook, Apple’s CEO, to block the Apple Store for citizens of the Russian Federation, and to support the package of US government sanctions! If you agree to have the president-killer, then you will have to be satisfied with the only available site Russia 24. pic.twitter.com/b5dm78g2vS — Mykhailo Fedorov (@FedorovMykhailo) February 25, 2022

I appeal to you and I am sure that you will not only listen, but also do everything possible to protect Ukraine, Europe and, finally, the entire democratic world from bloody authoritarian aggression: to stop supplying Apple products and services to the Russian Federation. Including blocking access to the App Store!

Many other technology and media companies have already limited the access of Russian state-backed media. Tim Cook showed his support for Ukraine in a tweet last Thursday.

I am deeply concerned with the situation in Ukraine. We’re doing all we can for our teams there and will be supporting local humanitarian efforts. I am thinking of the people who are right now in harm’s way and joining all those calling for peace. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) February 25, 2022

This is not the first time that Apple has supported world peace in conflicts of this kind, for example, last year Apple stopped sales in Turkey in response to dramatic currency fluctuations. The Russian ruble is experiencing a similar disruption this week as investors react to short-term and long-term shocks to the Russian economy.