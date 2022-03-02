Tech GiantsAppleTech News

Russian Apple Store halts product sales as it continues…

By: Brian Adam

Apple’s online store in Russia suddenly stopped sales of all products in that country due to the ongoing conflict as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The company has also shared a full statement on the situation.

Tim Cook stops sales of the Russian Apple Store on all its products

Ukrainian Minister Mykhailo Federov reportedly gave a “thank you to Tim Cook” in response to the news. When browsing Apple’s online store in Russia, all Apple products now report “currently not available” for sale.

President of Ukraine Mykhailo Federov previously asked Apple to stop operating all services in Russia, including iCloud and sales of products in the Russian Apple Store.

I appeal to you and I am sure that you will not only listen, but also do everything possible to protect Ukraine, Europe and, finally, the entire democratic world from bloody authoritarian aggression: to stop supplying Apple products and services to the Russian Federation. Including blocking access to the App Store!

Many other technology and media companies have already limited the access of Russian state-backed media. Tim Cook showed his support for Ukraine in a tweet last Thursday.

I am deeply concerned about the situation in Ukraine. We are doing everything we can for our teams there and will support local humanitarian efforts. I think of the people who are in danger right now and I join all those who ask for peace.

This is not the first time that Apple has supported world peace in conflicts of this kind, for example, last year Apple stopped sales in Turkey in response to dramatic currency fluctuations. The Russian ruble is experiencing a similar disruption this week as investors react to short-term and long-term shocks to the Russian economy.

