Russia says US NSA used malware to spy on iPhone users

The FSB discovered an intelligence action by US special services using Apple mobile devices, said the successor body of the Soviet KGB.

The FSB says thousands of Apple phones have been infected, including devices belonging to Russian citizens, with the worst cases involving iPhones belonging to Russian-based diplomats and officials.

The Russian National Security Service (FSB) has issued an alert about an alleged plot by the United States National Security Agency (NSA) with Apple. According to Moscow intelligence, the NSA is using a hitherto unknown malware to spy on iPhone users .

The FSB further claims that the discovery shows that there is a “close relationship” between the Cupertino company and US intelligence.

The company provides US intelligence agencies with a wide range of opportunities to monitor White House persons of interest and its partners in anti-Russian activities, as well as monitor its own citizens.

- Advertisement -

For now, Apple and the NSA have not commented on the matter. Anyway, the “discovery” of the FSB is one more way for Russia to encourage the abandonment of the iPhone by its citizens.

Since the beginning of western sanctions against the country, the local smartphone market has been supplied by Chinese companies and this has benefited Xiaomi, OPPO and other brands.