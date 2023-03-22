Russia orders officials to get rid of their iPhones

- Advertisement -

Russian officials participating in the 2024 presidential election have been informed that they should not use iPhones due to the risk of meddling by Western intelligence services.

The newspaper of politics and business of the country, Kommersant reported that officials have until April 1 to search for alternative devices.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov explained that “Smartphones should not be used for official business”noting that the country’s lack of confidence is not specifically focused on Apple, adding: “Any smartphone has a pretty transparent mechanism.”

A source familiar with the decision said the Kremlin may even offer to buy affected iPhone users alternative devices to make it easier to abandon American technology.

Subsequently, the Kremlin advised iPhone users to switch to Android devices, though even these might one day be banned.

The country has already tried to ban the official use of other Western technologies, such as the Zoom video conferencing platform, in favor of its own alternatives, and while the sanctions may have initially shaken the country, the Kremlin is clearly adapting and overcoming many of the challenges. recent ones you have faced.