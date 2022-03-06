Russia faces more tech sector lockdowns

Not a day goes by that we don’t hear about more movements of the technological sector against Russiaas a result of its military actions against Ukraine, to the point that just yesterday, the Washington Post described the current situation as «A new iron curtain [que] descends on the Internet in Russia«. Measures that are increasingly controversial for some, due to the way in which they affect the daily lives of Russian citizens, but that others consider essential to encourage the population of the country to pressure their own government to back down and stop its offensive against Ukraine.

Although it is not the action that has caused the most headlines, without a doubt the most relevant of the last few hours is that Cogent has cut its service in Russia. If you don’t know, Cogent is one of the operators that are part of the backbone Internet, providing network connectivity in 50 countries with its more than 123,000 kilometers of fiber optic network. Specifically, and according to the data that has been published as a result of this measure, Cogent is the second largest Internet connection provider in Russia.

Regarding this outage, the company states «Nour goal is not to harm anyone [en referencia a los ciudadanos rusos]. It is only to not allow the Russian government to have another tool in its arsenal of war [en referencia a las acciones de ciberguerra llevadas a cabo por Rusia]». However, quite a few critical voices have quickly emerged, claiming that this service cut-off may prevent many Russian citizens from access other sources of information than the official onesnow that the country’s critical media are also facing counter action by the Kremlin.

As some analysts suggest, this service outage may have the same effects as the blockade imposed by the Russian government to services such as Twitter and, even, there are those who go so far as to affirm that with this decision Cogent, although not intentionally, is doing Putin’s dirty work.

In the economic field, we have also known in the last few hours of two quite notorious blows. The first of them is that Visa and Mastercard announce that they will suspend operations in Russia. A measure that is added to the blockades that both entities applied, at the beginning of the week, to several Russian banking entities that, until then, issued cards from both companies.

Visa states that the suspension is “effective immediately» and that all transactions will cease in a matter of days. For its part, Mastercard claims that cards issued by Russian banks «will no longer be compatible with the Mastercard network» and that any Mastercard issued outside of Russia will not work in Russian merchants or ATMs, from which it follows that Russian citizens will still be able to use them locally, something that is not clear in the case of Visa.

And to both entities Paypal has also joined, which has also announced the suspension of all its services in Russia. The company affirms, however, that it will grant a period to Russian users of the platform so that they can withdraw from it the funds that they can keep on it at this time. The blockade also affects Xoom, the service offered by the company in the United States and Canada for sending money to more than 130 countries.

And if a few days ago we recapitulated the actions of the video game sector against Russia, today we must add new additions to this list. On one side, Activision Blizzard has announced the suspension of sales of in Russia, which prevents the citizens of the country both from buying their games and from accessing their in-app purchases. And since the statement states that this is an “of and in” suspension, we can understand that it applies to both physical and digital versions. With this move, the company aligns itself with Microsoft, its future owner unless regulators prevent it.

And the one that until now is the last accession by the video game industry to the blockade against Russia is that of Epic Games, which has also announced that it is suspending sales to Russia, although it will continue to offer access, so that players can continue to access the titles they have already purchased. It is not clear, however, if the measure refers to games, micro transactions or both, since the text «Epic is stopping trade with Russia in our games in response to their invasion of Ukraine» can be interpreted in multiple ways.

With information from Mashable, Business Insider (1 and 2) and The Verge