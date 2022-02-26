Russia establishes partial blockade on access to Facebook

The Russian Government is not satisfied with the attitude that the social network Facebook has been maintaining against the accounts of some of the media in that country over the last few years.

With this situation in mind, it was on February 24 when they sent the parent company of the popular social network, Meta Platforms, a request to try to get the company led by Mark Zuckerberg to lift the restrictions that weigh on them, and incidentally, have them give explanations about the specific reasons why they have carried it out, although the request was not finally met.



The Russian media affected by the Facebook restrictions are the Zvezda TV channel, the RIA Novosti news agency, as well as the Internet sites Lenta.ru and Gazeta.ru.

New complications for Meta

This has not gone down well at all, so they have gone directly into action blocking from now on, and partially, access to Facebook throughout that territory, not knowing at the moment what exactly the “partial” blocking to which he alludes implies. the body in charge of regulating telecommunications in that country, Roskomnadzor.

This body has acted under Federal Law No. 272-FZ «On measures to influence persons involved in violations of human rights and fundamental freedoms, rights and freedoms of citizens of the Russian Federation».

Roskomnadzor shares that since October 2020, it has recorded 23 cases of censorship of Russian media and Internet resources by Facebook.

So this February 25, the Attorney General’s Office, in agreement with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, have recognized that:

The social network Facebook as (part) involved in the violation of human rights and fundamental freedoms, as well as the rights and freedoms of Russian citizens.

So from today, and in accordance with the law, Roskomnadzor has begun to take measures to “partially restrict access” to Facebook throughout the territory. It is unknown if this affects only Facebook or also implies access problems to other Meta Platforms platforms such as Instagram and WhatsApp.

That country is not the first time that they have tried to restrict access to certain services, although users have ended up finding methods to bypass the restrictions and prohibitions established by the government.