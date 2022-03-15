Russia definitively blocks Instagram

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

More than 80 million Instagram users, all those who access the Meta application from Russia, no longer have access to their social network. Russia has kept its promise and has blocked access to Instagram.

Instagram has 80 million users in Russia

As confirmed by the Internet monitoring service, GlobalCheck, Instagram is already inaccessible to most of the country’s population. Russia announced its intention to block Instagram last week, in response to Meta’s decision to allow Facebook and Instagram users to initiate and support movements against the Russian military following the invasion of Ukraine.

It is not the first social network to see its access cut off in Russia, a country that since the invasion has tried to control the flow of information and has already banned the use of Facebook and Twitter in recent days.

After the blocking of Facebook it was a matter of time before Instagram was also blocked. for now WhatsApp has not been closedbut it is something that could happen at any time.

According to Adam Mosseri, CEO of Instagram, the block not only shuts out the 80 million Instagram users in the country, but also affects users from other parts of the world, as 80% of Russian users followed the user. less to an account outside the country.

Over the past weekend, many Russian Instagram influencers have been posting farewell messages to their followers, fearing that the time will come for the app to be shut down in the country, something that has definitely happened this afternoon.

To be able to access Instagram now, Russian users will have to use a VPN to get around the state blockade, something they already did to use Facebook and Twitter, and that other citizens of countries like Iran or China also do, where some big companies are also blocked. Internet companies of American origin.

