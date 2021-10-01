Russia could block YouTube in response to closing an information channel

Google decided a few days ago to remove channels and videos that misinformed about vaccines, and that has affected the channel of the Russian state television network Russia Today (RT), based in Germany.

RT is a world famous news network, with a somewhat striking way of delivering information. It has also been embroiled in controversy due to the misinformation of COVID-19, and the Russian government has not taken the news well.

Russia has threatened to completely block YouTube in the country if RT Germany is not reinstated. In fact, it has also threatened Germany with blocking the German media, which could spell disaster for many media outlets that have a large fan community in greater Russia.

According to the Russian government, it is the German government that is responsible for blocking RT.

Google only temporarily blocked RT for a week for violating the reporting guidelines of the COVID-19 platforms, but then RT used its second channel, ‘Der Fehlende Part’ to continue posting content, circumventing law enforcement using another channel already existing. As a result, the two channels were terminated for violating YouTube’s Terms of Service.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry believes that there is an information war raging against Russia, and it believes that taking symmetrical retaliatory measures makes sense.

Now the three parties, both governments and Google, will have to sit down to reach a solution, although the German government denies any involvement in YouTube’s decision.