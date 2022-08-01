Russia builds a blinding laser for satellites

In matters of war, seems to want to always be at the forefront by developing sophisticated defense mechanisms that allow it to be one step ahead of the “enemy”.

Recently, a project that this nation is carrying out was announced. It is about building a new facility on Earth named Kalinawhich would be used for neutralize spy satellites from other countries in orbit.

In that sense, Russia’s plan to achieve this goal would be flood them with laser light optical sensors of these spy satellites.

Although laser technology has undergone notable improvements since its invention, to the point of making a proposal like this credible and feasible to carry out, the truth is that so far there is no evidence that any country has been successful in the use of this type of laser.

However, in the event that Russia succeeds with this project, a large part of this nation would be out of visual range of the countries that manage satellites with optical sensors.

Going into detail, glare is described as a technique in which the sensors are saturated with an amount of light that renders them inoperable. However, great precision is required to achieve this goal, taking into account the effort that the laser must make to pass through the earth’s atmosphereas well as the distance at which it is from the satellite.

It should be noted that firing a laser at great distances in space has not been something new, since the Apollo 15 mission of 1971 resorted to the placement of one-meter reflectors on the Moon which were fired a laser from Earth in order to Generate positioning information.

When Kalina comes into operation, it does so in pulsed mode in the infrared producing a quantity of thousand joules per square centimeter. In contrast, a pulsed laser used in retinal surgery only projects a tenth of that power.

Added to this, most of the photons generated by Kalina are sent over the great distances that the satellites orbit. This is possible thanks to lasers do photons travel in parallel so that the beam that is focused by a telescope several meters in diameter does not scatter.

Via thespacereview.com.